Rawalpindi To Get Metropolitan Status Soon

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 06:40 PM

Rawalpindi to get Metropolitan status soon

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :The Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs, Local Bodies and Community Development, Muhammad Basharat Raja has said that Rawalpindi would soon get a Metropolitan status and Punjab government prime focus was to develop cities across Punjab and Rawalpindi being historical city could be made hub for tourist attractions.

Addressing a briefing on "Glorious Rawalpindi" at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), he lauded RCCI efforts for taking lead on this key project and assured full support and assistance to revive the glory of great city.

He said Punjab government and his office would take all stakeholders on board to address the issues including encroachment, shifting of Whole Sale markets, fruit and vegetables markets at ring road, parking in main markets, waste management, traffic congestion and facelift of historical buildings.

He appreciated RCCI Chamber Police Coordination Committee initiative to address grievances of traders for outside court settlement; however, he suggested that Punjab Government was planning to launch Alternate Dispute Resolution Committee (ADRC) at local level to address the masses grievances at police stations.

He assured full support for issuing funds and assistance for link road at Rawat Industrial Estate, upgradation of Social Security Dispensary, Renovation of Rawalpindi Gymkhana club and other development projects in the city.

Earlier, RCCI President in his address gave a detail overview of Chambers current and upcoming activities to promote trade activities in the city and asked for cooperation in addressing property tax, Board tax, dual taxation and amendments in laws hindering development of the city.

Chairman Glorious Rawalpindi Project Asad Mashadi in his presentation informed that major aim of this project was to restore the city's beauty and heritage and the Chamber was working with key stakeholders, PHA, RDA and City Administration to promote the city's clean environment; develop its crossroads and pavements; improve the designs of its parks, and revive its heritage.

