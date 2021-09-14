UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi To Have Lush Green Streets Soon

Rawalpindi to have lush green streets soon

Trees would be planted in every street of Rawalpindi to make the city neat, green and environment friendly, under the Green Street Project launched on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Trees would be planted in every street of Rawalpindi to make the city neat, green and environment friendly, under the Green Street Project launched on Tuesday.

Managing Director (MD) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Awais Manzoor Tarar and Deputy Commissioner V Force jointly inaugurated the project here in Union Council No 34, Asghar Mall..

Awais Manzoor, speaking on the occasion said that RWMC in collaboration with V Force's Green Street Project would plant trees in every street of the city to fight pollution, besides making the city tidy.

Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority, Zaheer Anwar Japa, lauding the efforts of V Force and RWMC, said that the Green Street Project would cover the entire city while it was responsibility of the citizens and institutions to take care of the trees planted in their streets.

He urged the residents not to throw garbage and burn toxic substances in open to protect the city's environment.

Zaheer Anwar asked the residents to register their complaints regarding cleanliness on helpline number 1139 or through mobile app "Service on your doorstep".

Later, a walk was held and pamphlets were distributed among the citizens to create awareness about hygiene measures.

