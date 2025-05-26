Open Menu

Rawalpindi To Receive Rains, Thunder Storm This Week

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2025 | 10:10 PM

Rawalpindi to receive rains, thunder storm this week

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast intermittent rain, gusty winds, snowstorms, and thunderstorms in the upper and central regions of the country from the evening of May 27 until May 31

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast intermittent rain, gusty winds, snowstorms, and thunderstorms in the upper and central regions of the country from the evening of May 27 until May 31. The moist winds entering in the region, along with westerly winds expected to arrive by May 28.

Rawalpindi, Murree, Kashmir and Galiat are among the regions to face the forecasted weather change. The areas include Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, and various districts across Punjab such as Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Sialkot.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Peshawar, Mardan, Bannu, and tribal districts like Waziristan may experience similar conditions, with possible snow in mountainous areas.

According to the press release issued by the MET Office on Monday, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is also expected in parts of Balochistan, including Zhob and Ziarat, as well as southern Punjab areas like Multan, DG Khan, and Bahawalpur from May 27 to May 30.

The MET Office indicated the weather system could bring strong winds, hail, and heavy rain, which may damage weak infrastructure such as electric poles, solar panels, and standing crops. Snowfall in northern areas might disrupt travel, while flash flooding remains a possibility in hilly regions.

Farmers are advised to take precautions to protect their crops, and the public is urged to stay cautious during severe weather. Authorities have been instructed to remain alert and take necessary measures to prevent any emergencies.

For the latest updates, people can check the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s official website.

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Shaykh Abdalla ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Shaykh Abdallah bin Bayyah at his residence ..

15 minutes ago
 Make-A-Wish signs cooperation protocol with Ahl Ma ..

Make-A-Wish signs cooperation protocol with Ahl Masr Hospital to support burn pa ..

31 minutes ago
 NUST Balochistan to host Open House 2025, bringing ..

NUST Balochistan to host Open House 2025, bringing together academia, industry

5 minutes ago
 PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperati ..

PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperation, work for regional peace, s ..

5 minutes ago
 BFA continues crackdown against vegetable grown wi ..

BFA continues crackdown against vegetable grown with sewage water

6 minutes ago
 PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperati ..

PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperation, work for regional peace, s ..

5 minutes ago
Reserved Seats in Parliament, SC to continue heari ..

Reserved Seats in Parliament, SC to continue hearing

6 minutes ago
 Road infrastructure development among top prioriti ..

Road infrastructure development among top priorities in Quetta: C&W Minister

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner urges civil servants to prioritize pu ..

Commissioner urges civil servants to prioritize public service, integrity, profe ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE ranks sixth in Asian Women's Club rankings

UAE ranks sixth in Asian Women's Club rankings

1 hour ago
 New documentary reignites controversy surrounding ..

New documentary reignites controversy surrounding Designer Mehmood Bhatti

1 hour ago
 Balochistan govt prioritizing reforms in education ..

Balochistan govt prioritizing reforms in education sector: CM Sarfraz Bugti

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan