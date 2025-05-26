Rawalpindi To Receive Rains, Thunder Storm This Week
Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2025 | 10:10 PM
The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast intermittent rain, gusty winds, snowstorms, and thunderstorms in the upper and central regions of the country from the evening of May 27 until May 31
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast intermittent rain, gusty winds, snowstorms, and thunderstorms in the upper and central regions of the country from the evening of May 27 until May 31. The moist winds entering in the region, along with westerly winds expected to arrive by May 28.
Rawalpindi, Murree, Kashmir and Galiat are among the regions to face the forecasted weather change. The areas include Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, and various districts across Punjab such as Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Sialkot.
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Peshawar, Mardan, Bannu, and tribal districts like Waziristan may experience similar conditions, with possible snow in mountainous areas.
According to the press release issued by the MET Office on Monday, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is also expected in parts of Balochistan, including Zhob and Ziarat, as well as southern Punjab areas like Multan, DG Khan, and Bahawalpur from May 27 to May 30.
The MET Office indicated the weather system could bring strong winds, hail, and heavy rain, which may damage weak infrastructure such as electric poles, solar panels, and standing crops. Snowfall in northern areas might disrupt travel, while flash flooding remains a possibility in hilly regions.
Farmers are advised to take precautions to protect their crops, and the public is urged to stay cautious during severe weather. Authorities have been instructed to remain alert and take necessary measures to prevent any emergencies.
For the latest updates, people can check the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s official website.
