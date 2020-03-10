Rawalpindi Traders demand to remove encroachments to ensure traffic flow

The city traders on Tuesday expressed concern on ever increasing encroachments on roads and demanded of the City Traffic Police (CTP) to remove these illegal encroachments to end frequent traffic jams which was effecting their business

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The city traders on Tuesday expressed concern on ever increasing encroachments on roads and demanded of the City Traffic Police (CTP) to remove these illegal encroachments to end frequent traffic jams which was effecting their business.

Talking to APP,President Traders Welfare Association Sharjeel Mir said illegal car parking was common even in the presence of traffic cops at Raja bazaar, college road, commercial market, city sadder road and other areas and creating massive traffic long-jam and also causing accidents.

He said due to lack of parking space many markets of downtown areas were losing customers and distances of minutes were being covered in hours due to encroachments and traffic stuckups.