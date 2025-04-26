Rawalpindi traders observe shutter-down strike, express solidarity with Palestinians

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Like other parts of the country, a complete shutter-down strike was observed in Rawalpindi to express solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians.

All business centers including Murree Road, Raja Bazaar, Ganjmandi, Narankari Bazaar, City Saddar Road, Iqbal Road, Liaquat Road, Commercial Market, Banni Market and Saddar along with small and big markets across the city remained closed.

The call for the country-wide protest was given by the Jamaat-e-Islami and All Pakistan Amjuman-e-Tajran.

The traders also held protest rallies in various areas to show support for the people of Gaza.

President of the Punjab Traders Association, Sharjeel Mir, in a statement, said it was the moral duty of every Muslim to raise their voice for Palestinians facing Israeli aggression.

“All businesses, markets, and shops across Rawalpindi remained closed on Saturday as a mark of support for our Palestinian brothers and sisters,” he added.

Trader leader Shahid Ghafoor Piracha said the strike was a peaceful demonstration of unity, compassion, and moral responsibility by traders across the country, standing firm against oppression and injustice.