Rawalpindi turns into a charity Dastarkhwan hub

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Charity Iftar Dastarkhwans have been widely spread out in the city of Rawalpindi. The community-based initiatives provide free Iftar meals to the underprivileged, travellers and other needy fostering a sense of community and social responsibility.

In addition to providing Iftar meals, many of these charity Dastarkhwans also offer other forms of support, such as food packages, clothing, and medical care.

This year's free Dastarkhwan, set up by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) is facilitating an average of 1500 people per day.

RCCI's former presidents in particular and the office bears in general each year sponsor the compassionate activity.

Outside the chamber house, people are arranged in cues and food boxes are distributed among them, well before the Iftar time. Each food box contains dinner items in addition to Iftar essentials like dates and juices.

Another traditional Dastarkhwan of Holly Family Hospital is serving nearing 1000 people every evening the majority of which belong to patients' attendants, drivers and others.

Rawalpindi's charity Iftar Dastarkhwans remain a shining example of the city's commitment to social welfare and community service.

Hundreds of commuters, drivers and labourers gather to get their Iftar items from the charity Dastarkhwan set up at the footpath adjacent to Benazir Bhutto Hospital. A group of few volunteers is steering the daily activity through the generated funds.

"We are few friends who regularly spread the sheets to offer people for collective Iftar", said Umair, one of the volunteering team.

He said that fast breaking (Iftar) time is fixed at Maghrib Azaan, which further beautifies the gathering scenes at the Dastarkhwans nearing the sunset. He said the volunteers have to invest their full energies in buying the food materials and organizing them.

The tradition has evolved into a city-wide movement, with numerous organizations, NGOs, and individuals setting up Iftar Dastarkhwans in various locations. Bahria Dastarkhwan is also enriched with a variety of food items for the underprivileged.

Allah Waley Trust, a prominent helping organization is meant to provide charity foods as it's regular activity. However, the trust becomes more vibrant during the month of Ramadan. Their vans, above a dozen for the twin cities carry food boxes to be distributed in various places.

Many people, not underprivileged also join these meals only to get eternal satisfaction by sharing the meals with the poor. For them, these meals are a rare opportunity to break their fast with others, sharing stories and experiences that foster a sense of community and belonging.

The activity has stimulated an amazing brotherhood response from many hawkers. The fruit sellers, at the Iftar time voluntarily offer some of fruits and dates among the passerbys. Similarly, the individuals come at main roads and streets and distribute the small packets containing few dates among the general public.