Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Advises Citizens Not To Litter Nullahs, Drains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 09:01 PM

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company advises citizens not to litter nullahs, drains

The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Friday urged the citizens to avoid littering the city's nullahs and drains

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Friday urged the citizens to avoid littering the city's nullahs and drains.

Sales Manager Operation, Dr. Hamid Iqbal said this during his visit to Raja Bazar where he inspected the ongoing cleanliness of Nullahs and drains.

The organisation has accelerated the campaign to clean up the city's choked water systems due to monsoon season, he added.

On the occasion, he urged the residents and traders that the disposal of waste plastic bags, among other forms of garbage, in drains caused obstructions; thereby impeding their proper functioning. It further warned that the same practice may caused a flood like situation.

