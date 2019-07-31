Rawalpindi Waste Management Company, Albayrak conduct awareness campaign in Ashiana centre

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) : Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak conducted its campaign in Ashiana center to create awareness about cleanliness on Eid ul Azha and to aware people about the lifecycle, prevalence, treatment and prevention of dengue disease.

According to a spokesman, the purpose of the campaign was to create awareness among the people about keeping the the surroundings clean and to make city waste-free.

On the occasion, the communications teams briefed the general public that we had to adopt cleanliness to fight against dengue. Teams also distributed waste bags and leaflets to highlight the importance of cleanliness and prevention of dengue.

The teams also briefed the general public that animal waste in the street caused many diseases. It also pollutes the environment and urged the people to kept animal waste in the bags provided by RWMC. If animal waste was seen in any street, complain could be lodged on helpline 1139. Workers of RWMC would respond within not time and waste would be removed, he saidIn a message, RWMC had appealed the citizens that not to throw the garbage openly, put it in waste bags or in specific containers RWMC workers would pick it up.