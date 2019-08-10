Rawalpindi Waste Management Company, Albayrak chalk out cleanliness plan during Eid: Deputy Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) : Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak have finalized a comprehensive plan to dispose of offal and other animal waste during and after Eidul Azha.

It was informed by Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Randahwa while addressing a press conference along with City Police Officer here on Saturday.

DC said the that leaves of the staff have been cancelled and 3500 sanitary workers and officials would be deployed aiming to collect the wastage of sacrificial animals.10 permanent and 27 mobile collection points would be setup while 364 vehicles, 144 mini dampers, 250 handcarts would be used to lift and dispose of entrails and offal of the sacrificed animals, he said.

He said the sanitation department would be responsible for the cleanliness, adding that next contract would be awarded to worker and officials on their performance during Eid Ul Azha days.

Randhawa said that that almost 4 lakh waste bag would be distributed among the residents for animals' waste, adding that negligence would not be tolerated in this regard.

On the occasion, CPO said that Eid ul Azha and Pakistan Independence Day are coming on same day that would be celebrated as Kashmir Solidarity day with full zeal and zest. For maintaining law and order police have finalized security plan for the purpose and 2500 cops will be deployed to provide security during Eid holidays, he said.

CPO said that special directives have also been passed on to all the officials concerned with aimed to avoid any untoward incident. The security personnel would be deployed on Mosques and Imam Bargahs to maintain law and order situation, he added.

He said that strict action would be taken against all those found involved in one wheeling and showing stunts on motorcycles, cases under section 99/A would also be lodged against the violators, besides, their motorcycles would also be impounded in police stations, he added.