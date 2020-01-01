- Home
Rawalpindi Waste Management Company, Albayrak Set Up Camp To Educate People About Clean And Green Environment Drive
Wed 01st January 2020 | 07:39 PM
The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak jointly set up a camp at Ratta Amral to educate the people about Clean and Green Pakistan drive and its importance on the environment
Managing Director RWMC, Awais Manzoor Tarar also visited the camp and advises the visitors to keep the city clean and waste-free.
Later, waste bags and pamphlets were distributed among the people.