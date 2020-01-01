UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Waste Management Company, Albayrak Set Up Camp To Educate People About Clean And Green Environment Drive

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 07:39 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak jointly set up a camp at Ratta Amral to educate the people about Clean and Green Pakistan drive and its importance on the environment.

Managing Director RWMC, Awais Manzoor Tarar also visited the camp and advises the visitors to keep the city clean and waste-free.

Later, waste bags and pamphlets were distributed among the people.

