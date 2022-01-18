UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Awareness Campaign Underway

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2022 | 07:35 PM

The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) has launched a massive sanitation awareness campaign to make the citizens aware of the environmental damage caused by burning garbage and cleanliness

According to the RWMC spokesman, MD RWMC, along with the communication teams, were visiting the union councils of the city daily to ensure cleanliness.

He said that RWMC teams visited various schools and mosques in union council Ratta Amral and Shakrial and distributed pamphlets and waste bags among the area residents to create awareness and disposal of garbage.

He said that RWMC continued to perform cleaning duties in Murree, and salt was also being sprinkled on the roads to ensure a smooth traffic flow.

The spokesman further added that upon the instruction of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, immediate measures were also being taken to combat the looming smog threat. He said to mitigate the factors behind pollution; there was a need to adopt preventive measures and increase awareness. He noted that smog might affect human health during the winter season due to climate change and environmental pollution. He appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the sanitation staff to keep the city clean and urged the residents to throw garbage in waste containers and avoid dumping it in roads, drains and open plots. In addition, they were asked to prevent burning chemicals and waste in the city to prevent smog.

