Rawalpindi Waste Management Company cancels Eid holidays of sanitary workers

The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) has cancelled Eid holidays of around 2000 sanitary workers and officials of the department to ensure cleanliness during the Eid days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) has cancelled Eid holidays of around 2000 sanitary workers and officials of the department to ensure cleanliness during the Eid days.

According to RWMC spokesman, the Waste Company has finalized a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Fitr to disinfect Eid gahs and Masajids while the staff will carry out work for 24 hours a day in different shifts.

The cleanliness of graveyards would also be ensured so that people would have a clean environment when they visit the graves of their beloved ,he added.

He said all the containers would be washed through mechanical washers while On 'chand raat', the special squad will pick all the waste before the time of 'Eid prayer.