Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 07:18 PM

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company carried out awareness campaign in educational institutions

The communication group of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) in collaboration with Albaryak Monday conducted a drive in educational institutions located at Satellite town to create awareness among students about cleanliness

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :The communication group of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) in collaboration with Albaryak Monday conducted a drive in educational institutions located at Satellite town to create awareness among students about cleanliness.

According to a spokesman, the teams carried out its cleanliness drive in Govt. Women University and Govt Degree College for boys located at Satellite town to educate the students almost the fundamental standards of cleanliness so that children could apply these standards in their lives to make their surroundings neat and clean.

The students were also insisted to follow the guiding rules of the company as it would help to make the city beautiful along with decreasing the chances of viral spread.

On the occasion, waste bags and pamphlets were distributed among the students to highlight the importance of cleanliness.

In a message, MD RWMC, Awais Manzoor Tarrar stressed the need for public cooperation to make the surroundings clean and green.

He was of the view that clean and green drive was very important to bring a pleasant change in environment and make the roads, markets, and residential areas free from encroachments and heaps of garbage.

He said coordinated efforts by the departments concerned were being made for cleanliness in their respective areas, adding every Pakistani should contribute towards the cause and plant at least two saplings each.

