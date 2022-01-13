Rawalpindi Waste Management Company cleanliness drive underway in Murree

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) cleanliness drive was in full swing in Tehsil Murree while heavy machinery and excavators were being used to remove snow and rubbish from the roads.

According to RWMC Spokesman, the company had also disposed of hundreds of tons of garbage from the hill station.

He said that RWMC Managing Director Awais Manzoor Tarrar had deputed additional staff at all choking points to ensure smooth water drainage to provide maximum facilities to the tourists visiting the hill station.

He said that RWMC continued to perform cleaning duties in Murree, and salt was also being sprinkled on the roads to ensure a smooth traffic flow.

The spokesman said that to keep the city neat and clean, the sanitary workers had carried cleanliness work in the Rawalpindi city areas despite severe colds and rain. He said that the drains, blocked during the rains, had been opened immediately to have no problem with drainage in the city, while complaints received on social media platforms were also being addressed instantly.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with the RWMC staff in its cleanliness drive and avoid throwing garbage in the open.