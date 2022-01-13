UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Cleanliness Drive Underway In Murree

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2022 | 09:18 PM

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company cleanliness drive underway in Murree

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) cleanliness drive was in full swing in Tehsil Murree while heavy machinery and excavators were being used to remove snow and rubbish from the roads

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) cleanliness drive was in full swing in Tehsil Murree while heavy machinery and excavators were being used to remove snow and rubbish from the roads.

According to RWMC Spokesman, the company had also disposed of hundreds of tons of garbage from the hill station.

He said that RWMC Managing Director Awais Manzoor Tarrar had deputed additional staff at all choking points to ensure smooth water drainage to provide maximum facilities to the tourists visiting the hill station.

He said that RWMC continued to perform cleaning duties in Murree, and salt was also being sprinkled on the roads to ensure a smooth traffic flow.

The spokesman said that to keep the city neat and clean, the sanitary workers had carried cleanliness work in the Rawalpindi city areas despite severe colds and rain. He said that the drains, blocked during the rains, had been opened immediately to have no problem with drainage in the city, while complaints received on social media platforms were also being addressed instantly.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with the RWMC staff in its cleanliness drive and avoid throwing garbage in the open.

Related Topics

Snow Water Murree Social Media Company Traffic Rawalpindi All From Salfi Textile Mills Limited Rains

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court dismisses Shehbaz's plea against ..

Lahore High Court dismisses Shehbaz's plea against FIA probe

2 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Thursday

2 minutes ago
 Naval Chief emphasizes multifarious traditional, n ..

Naval Chief emphasizes multifarious traditional, non-traditional challenges face ..

2 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan urges officials to play role ..

Governor Balochistan urges officials to play role for good governance

2 minutes ago
 Borrell's Reaction to Security Guarantees Talks Em ..

Borrell's Reaction to Security Guarantees Talks Emotional, Not Very Polite - Lav ..

4 minutes ago
 Two Israeli Officers Killed by 'Friendly Fire' at ..

Two Israeli Officers Killed by 'Friendly Fire' at Jordan Valley - Defense Forces

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.