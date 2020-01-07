Rawalpindi Waste Management Company cleans nullahs, drains after rainfall

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) cleaned nullahs and chocked drains after rainfall as additional sanitary workers were deployed to ensure cleanliness in several city areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) cleaned nullahs and chocked drains after rainfall as additional sanitary workers were deployed to ensure cleanliness in several city areas.

According to a spokesman, the Managing Director RWMC, Awais Manzoor Tarrar visited different city areas particularly low-lying to check sanitation arrangements and directed the officers to focus areas near nullahs.

MD also instructed the officials to ensure cleanliness in the areas where some sanitation related problems were pointed out.

He urged the citizens not to throw garbage and plastic bags in nullahs and drains which cause obstruction,adding that RWMC would utilize all its resources to keep the city clean.