Rawalpindi Waste Management Company clears nullahs, drains after rainfall

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has cleaned nullahs and chocked drains after rainfall as additional sanitary workers were deployed to ensure cleanliness in several city areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) : Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has cleaned nullahs and chocked drains after rainfall as additional sanitary workers were deployed to ensure cleanliness in several city areas.

According to a spokesman, the officials were instructed to ensure cleanliness in the areas where some sanitation related problems were pointed out.

The spokesman informed that the company had completed cleanliness operation and dredging of major drains to avoid any flood like situation.

RWMC has appealed the citizens not to throw garbage and plastic bags in nullahs and drains which cause obstruction, adding that RWMC would utilize all its resources to keep the city clean.