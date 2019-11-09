Rawalpindi Waste Management Company clears routes of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH)

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) : Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) executed its special cleanliness plan in different areas of the city on the sacred occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH).

According to a spokesperson, all routes of small or big processions regarding Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW) including Raja Bazar, Circular Road, Kohati Bazar, Jamia Masjid Road, Iqbal Road, Fawara Chowk and Murree Road had been cleaned with the deployment of extra sanitary workers.

Additional waste bins followed by prompt waste collection had been installed while staff attendance and all operational activities would be maintained strictly and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Though this cleanliness plan focuses on 12th Rabiul Awwal, but in actual it has been chalked out for the whole month of Rabbiul Awwal keeping in view its religious significance so that citizens may observe their sacred occasion in a waste-free environment, the spokesman said.

In a statement, MD RWMC Awais Manzoor Tarar said the company was providing exceptional cleanliness services in the city but at the same time, a dire need of public participation was required.