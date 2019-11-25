Rawalpindi Waste Management Company committed to make the city Clean and Green

Under the Clean and Green Punjab campaign launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) , the communication teams of RWMC and Albaryak setup a camp at Union Council Morgah to create awareness among the people about the importance of cleanliness

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Under the Clean and Green Punjab campaign launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) , the communication teams of RWMC and Albaryak setup a camp at Union Council Morgah to create awareness among the people about the importance of cleanliness.

According to a RWMC spokesman , the teams conducted door to door campaign in area of UC-82 Morgah where waste bags and pamphlets were distributed among the people to highlight the importance of cleanliness.

" To make people aware of the cleanliness and its impact on human life,the teams appealed the residents to keep their houses and workplaces dry and clean in order to avoid breeding and growth of dengue larvae.

" Keeping our surroundings clean will only help in the betterment of society," the spokesman said.

The teams also informed about company's helpline 1,139 that if they have any query regarding waste collection or cleanliness, they can register their complaints and give their feedback on it.

He said that the Management of RWMC is committed to keep the city clean and green and ambitious plan of various activities were under way with active participation of community members.