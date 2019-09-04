Rawalpindi Waste Management Company conducts anti-dengue campaign in Dhoke Kala Khan

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak carried out its cleanliness campaign in Dhoke Kala Khan and surrounding areas to raise awareness about spread of dengue fever and maintenance of cleanliness

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) : Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak carried out its cleanliness campaign in Dhoke Kala Khan and surrounding areas to raise awareness about spread of dengue fever and maintenance of cleanliness.

According to a spokesman, the communication teams conducted door to door campaign about how to stop mosquito breeding and spread of dengue fever. The teams briefed the general public that maintaining cleanliness and adopting a proper way to dispose of waste is the only way to remain safe from viral and bacterial diseases.

The objective of the activity was to reach out to a maximum number of people, in order to educate the general public about the precautionary measures for dengue to get rid of it, spokesman said.

Teams also distributed waste bags and leaflets among the faithful to educate them about the importance of cleanliness and prevention of dengue.

In a message, RWMC has appealed the people to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.