UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Conducts Anti Dengue Activity

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 07:22 PM

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company conducts anti dengue activity

The Anti dengue awareness campaign launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) in collaboration with Albaryak was in full swing and all out efforts were being made to raise awareness about lifecycle, prevalence, treatment and prevention of dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :The Anti dengue awareness campaign launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) in collaboration with Albaryak was in full swing and all out efforts were being made to raise awareness about lifecycle, prevalence, treatment and prevention of dengue.

According to a spokesman, the teams of RWMC Saturday conducted its campaign in Dhoke Khabba � UC 43 where communication teams briefed the general public about the importance of cleanliness and their integral role in maintaining cleanliness.

The communication team visited shop to shop and door to door to sensitize citizen about the purpose.

The teams called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

The teams also urged the people to keep our surroundings neat and clean. This will help us to live healthy and better lives. Keeping our surroundings clean will only help in the betterment of society, spokesman said.

Later, leaflets containing material to sensitize the citizens about their role to control the dengue were also distributed among public.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Company Rawalpindi Lead All

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on top in Abbottabad

6 minutes ago

Call for probe into construction of spl edu Center ..

2 minutes ago

FO summons Indian envoy to condemn ceasefire viola ..

2 minutes ago

African leaders laud Mugabe at state funeral in di ..

6 minutes ago

Unfinished 271-run stand between centurions Sami a ..

15 minutes ago

Drug seller, proclaimed offender held in Quetta

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.