Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Conducts Clean And Green Campaign In Dhoke Mangtal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 07:07 PM

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company conducts clean and green campaign in Dhoke Mangtal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) with the collaboration of Albayrak carried out its clean and green Punjab campaign in Dhoke Mangtal to aware the people about the importance of cleanliness.

According to a spokesman, a camp was installed in the vicinity to disseminate the significance and importance of cleanliness and to educate the general public about the precautionary measures for dengue to get rid of it.

Peoples belonging to different aspect of life visited the camp where the communications teams briefed the general public that we have to adopt cleanliness to fight against this fever.

Waste must be carried to and disposed in the waste containers instead of being thrown in open plots, drains and nullahs as waste-chocked drains and nullahs are an ideal place for Dengue larvae breeding, the teams said.

Members of Communications teams also moved into the streets to talk with the residents about the very sensitive matter of cleanliness and disease-free environment.

The public was insisted to follow the guiding rules of Albayrak & RWMC as it will help make the city beautiful along with decreasing the chances of viral spread.

Teams of Communications also distributed Awareness leaflets among the public to highlight the importance of cleanliness.

The teams also informed about company's helpline 1139 that if they have any query regarding waste collection or cleanliness, they can register their complaints and give their feedback on it.

