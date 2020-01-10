Rawalpindi Waste Management Company conducts awareness campaign in Mosques

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :In connection to Clean and Green Punjab campaign, the communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak carried out its awareness campaign in Mosques located in the jurisdiction of UC 8 Fauji Colony to aware the masses about the importance of cleanliness.

According to a spokesman, the purpose of this activity was to educate the public about the fundamental standards of cleanliness so that the citizens could apply these standards in their lives to make their surroundings neat and clean.

The teams asked the Masjid Imams / Khateebs to play their part in educating people about the importance of cleanliness in the light of Islamic teachings in the sermons of Friday prayer.

The teams request the general public that waste must be carried to and disposed in the waste containers.

The public was insisted to follow the guiding rules of Albayrak & Rawalpindi Waste Management Company as it would help make the city beautiful besides decreasing the chances of viral spread. Awareness leaflets were also distributed among the public to highlight the importance of cleanliness.

The teams also informed about company's helpline 1139 that if they have any query regarding waste collection or cleanliness, they can register their complaints and give their feedback on it.