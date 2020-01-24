UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Conducts Cleanliness Drive In Mosques

Umer Jamshaid 10 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 07:40 PM

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company conducts cleanliness drive in mosques

The Clean & Green Punjab drive launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) with the collaboration of Albayrak was in full swing and all out efforts were being made to make the city clean

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The Clean & Green Punjab drive launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) with the collaboration of Albayrak was in full swing and all out efforts were being made to make the city clean.

According to a spokesman, the teams of RWMC carried out the awareness campaign in mosques of Pindora Chungi, Commercial Market and Eid Gah Shareef of UC � 18 and asked the Masjid Imams / Khateebs to play their part in educating the people about the importance of cleanliness in the light of Islamic teachings in the sermons of Friday prayer.

The objective of the activity was to reach out to a maximum number of people, in order to educate the general public about the precautionary measures for dengue to get rid of it, he said.

He said the communication teams distributed waste bags and pamphlets to highlight the importance of cleanliness.

He said the teams also informed public about the RWMC help line 1139 where they can register their complain about the cleanliness issues.

Related Topics

Dengue Punjab Company Rawalpindi Market Prayer Mosque All

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

6 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.