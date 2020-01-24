Rawalpindi Waste Management Company conducts cleanliness drive in mosques

The Clean & Green Punjab drive launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) with the collaboration of Albayrak was in full swing and all out efforts were being made to make the city clean

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The Clean & Green Punjab drive launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) with the collaboration of Albayrak was in full swing and all out efforts were being made to make the city clean.

According to a spokesman, the teams of RWMC carried out the awareness campaign in mosques of Pindora Chungi, Commercial Market and Eid Gah Shareef of UC � 18 and asked the Masjid Imams / Khateebs to play their part in educating the people about the importance of cleanliness in the light of Islamic teachings in the sermons of Friday prayer.

The objective of the activity was to reach out to a maximum number of people, in order to educate the general public about the precautionary measures for dengue to get rid of it, he said.

He said the communication teams distributed waste bags and pamphlets to highlight the importance of cleanliness.

He said the teams also informed public about the RWMC help line 1139 where they can register their complain about the cleanliness issues.