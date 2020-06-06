Rawalpindi Waste Management Company conducts anti corona spray

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :In a continuation to disinfect the city, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) conducted anti-coronavirus spray at various places here on Saturday.

According to a spokesman, the teams carried out mechanical sweeping and special washing operation with disinfectant including Sadiqabad Sixth Road and adjoining areas while cleanliness operation was also carried out in quarantine centers established at Arid University, Gorden College, Fatima Jinnah University, Viqar Ul Nisa College .

The authority was not only conducting cleaning activities but it was also involved in educating residents about to wash their hands, keep distance, avoid hug, avoid unnecessary visit to the markets and bazaars. Department was using all of its resources to keep the city clean in addition to special services being given to fight against coronavirus, spokesman said.