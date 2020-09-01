UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Continues Desiliting Process

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 07:05 PM

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company continues desiliting process

Desilting of tertiary drains of the city was being done with an aim to minimise the possibility of choking issues after heavy spells of rain across the city during the season

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Desilting of tertiary drains of the city was being done with an aim to minimise the possibility of choking issues after heavy spells of rain across the city during the season.

According to a spokesman, sanitary workers of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) along with necessary equipment, machinery and health & safety gadgets have been deployed across the city.

Spokesman said that desilting of drains will last for the whole monsoon season, adding that the officials were instructed to ensure cleanliness in the areas where some sanitation related problems were pointed out.

The spokesman informed that the company had already completed cleanliness operation and dredging of major drains to avoid any flood like situation.

More Stories From Pakistan

