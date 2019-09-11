Rawalpindi Waste Management Company continues anti-dengue drive to sensitize people epidemic disease

(@imziishan)

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) is continuing its anti-dengue drive with an objective to create awareness and highlight precautionary measures needed to be taken to combat this epidemic disease

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) : Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) is continuing its anti-dengue drive with an objective to create awareness and highlight precautionary measures needed to be taken to combat this epidemic disease.

According to the RWMC spokesman, the anti-dengue drive team visited Dhoke Hassu and sensitized the people about the importance of cleanliness in order to get rid of this disease.

The team called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

Later, leaflets containing material to educate the citizens about their role to control the dengue were also distributed among the public.

RWMC Managing Director Awais Manzoor Tarrar said for maintaining the cleanliness, the public participation is essential.