UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Continues Anti-dengue Drive To Sensitize People Epidemic Disease

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 09:02 PM

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company continues anti-dengue drive to sensitize people epidemic disease

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) is continuing its anti-dengue drive with an objective to create awareness and highlight precautionary measures needed to be taken to combat this epidemic disease

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) is continuing its anti-dengue drive with an objective to create awareness and highlight precautionary measures needed to be taken to combat this epidemic disease.

According to the RWMC spokesman, the anti-dengue drive team visited Dhoke Hassu and sensitized the people about the importance of cleanliness in order to get rid of this disease.

The team called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

Later, leaflets containing material to educate the citizens about their role to control the dengue were also distributed among the public.

RWMC Managing Director Awais Manzoor Tarrar said for maintaining the cleanliness, the public participation is essential.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Company Rawalpindi Lead

Recent Stories

ADNOC Group CEO meets Russian Energy Minister to e ..

3 minutes ago

Services of law enforcement agencies in AJK lauded ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company CEO appreciates ..

1 minute ago

Reactions pour in after Trump dismissed his Nation ..

1 minute ago

Youth Engagement Initiative continues encouraging ..

33 minutes ago

Mass Stabbing Strikes in Florida's Capital of Tall ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.