Rawalpindi Waste Management Company continues clean, green awareness campaign

As part of the clean and green Pakistan campaign, the communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak Thursday continued awareness campaign in the city to create a civic sense with respect to cleanliness

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :As part of the clean and green Pakistan campaign, the communication teams of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak Thursday continued awareness campaign in the city to create a civic sense with respect to cleanliness.

The communication teams carried out shop to shop campaign in the areas of UC-17 Faizabad market where people were educated that their co-operation with the company would lead to a "Clean & Green Pakistan".

The teams request the general public that waste must be carried to and disposed in the waste containers.

The public was insisted to follow the guiding rules as it will help make the city beautiful along with decreasing the chances of viral diseases.

Help line number 1139 was also highlighted among the localities & shopkeepers so that, in the event that individuals are confronting any questions with respect to sanitation and cleanliness in their range, they can enlist complaints on it or allow their proposals.

