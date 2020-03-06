UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company Holds Clean & Green Drive In Mosques

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 07:44 PM

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company holds clean & green drive in mosques

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak communications teams continued its Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign at Waris Khan and met the Imam Masajids/ Khateebs to disseminate cleanliness message among public in their sermons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak communications teams continued its Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign at Waris Khan and met the Imam Masajids/ Khateebs to disseminate cleanliness message among public in their sermons.

According to a spokesman, the objective of the activity was to reach out to a maximum number of people, in order to educate the general public about the precautionary measures for dengue to get rid of it.In these meetings they were asked to disseminate the cleanliness message in the Khutba-e-Juma or other religious congregations.

The communication teams distributed waste bags and pamphlets to highlight the importance of cleanliness.

On other hand, RWMC and Albayrak's public relations' team were conducting different types of activities which consist of door to door, mosques, markets, camp, walk and school awareness drives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dengue Company Rawalpindi Market

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister reviews promotion of tourism ..

2 minutes ago

Fine of Rs 0.3 million collected from overcharging ..

2 minutes ago

SNGPL resolves 6,000 low-gas pressure complaints i ..

2 minutes ago

SSC Exams: sale of pocket guides banned

2 minutes ago

China's Failure to Share Coronavirus Data Hampers ..

7 minutes ago

Overseas Pakistanis contributing towards economy

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.