Rawalpindi Waste Management Company holds clean & green drive in mosques

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak communications teams continued its Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign at Waris Khan and met the Imam Masajids/ Khateebs to disseminate cleanliness message among public in their sermons.

According to a spokesman, the objective of the activity was to reach out to a maximum number of people, in order to educate the general public about the precautionary measures for dengue to get rid of it.In these meetings they were asked to disseminate the cleanliness message in the Khutba-e-Juma or other religious congregations.

The communication teams distributed waste bags and pamphlets to highlight the importance of cleanliness.

On other hand, RWMC and Albayrak's public relations' team were conducting different types of activities which consist of door to door, mosques, markets, camp, walk and school awareness drives.