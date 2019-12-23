Rawalpindi Waste Management company removes 7800 tonnes waste during cleanliness campaign

The Rawalpindi Waste Management company(RWMC) in its ongoing cleanliness campaign removed 7800 tonnes of waste from different parts of the district during the last nine days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management company (RWMC) in its ongoing cleanliness campaign removed 7800 tonnes of waste from different parts of the district during the last nine days.

RWMC spokesman said a comprehensive cleanliness plan has been chalked out to remove waste under which all sanitary workers are working to make the campaign a success.

He said that waste including construction material were also collected form all tehsils of the district including Taxila ,Gujarkhan,Kalar Syeda,Kotli Sataian,Murree and Kahuta.

He said the whole machinery is being used for removal of garbage and waste from all district areas while all available resources are being utilized to fulfill the task during the campaign.

The spokesman said pamphlets to create awareness among the general public were being distributed at all main points of the distt which have phone numbers of the relevant officers with their Names.