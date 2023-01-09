UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Carries Out Cleanliness Drive In Dhoke Hukamdad Area

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2023 | 07:25 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :To create awareness about cleanliness, the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) communication teams conducted a door-to-door campaign in the area of UC-31 Dhoke Hukamdad here on Monday.

According to an RWMC spokesman, waste bags and pamphlets were distributed among the residents to highlight the importance of cleanliness.

The teams appealed to the residents to keep their houses and workplaces dry and clean to avoid the breeding and growth of mosquitoes and other diseases.

"Keeping our surroundings clean will only help the betterment of society," the spokesman said.

The teams also informed about the company's helpline 1139, if they have any query regarding waste collection or cleanliness, they can register their complaints and give their feedback on it. He said that the Management of RWMC was committed to keeping the city clean and green and various activities were underway with the active participation of community members.

