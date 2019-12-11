Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) carries out Clean and Green campaign in UC-79

Under the Clean and Green Punjab campaign launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), the communication teams of RWMC and Albaryak teams conducted door to door campaign in area of Fazal Town Phase 2 at UC-78 here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Under the Clean and Green Punjab campaign launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), the communication teams of RWMC and Albaryak teams conducted door to door campaign in area of Fazal Town Phase 2 at UC-78 here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesman, the purpose of this activity was to disseminate the significance and importance of cleanliness and to educate the general public about the precautionary measures to get rid out of viral and fatal diseases.

To make people aware of the cleanliness and its impact on human life, the teams appealed the residents to keep their houses and workplaces dry and clean in order to avoid breeding and growth of dengue larvae and other diseases.

The public was also insisted to follow the guiding rules of the company as it will help make the city beautiful along with decreasing the chances of viral spread.

Waste bags and pamphlets were distributed among the people to highlight the importance of cleanliness.

The teams also informed about the company's helpline 1139 that if they have any query regarding waste collection or cleanliness, they can register their complaints and give their feedback on it.

The spokesman said that the management was committed to keep the city clean and green and ambitious plan of various activities were under way with active participation of community members.