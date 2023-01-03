UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Chairman Directs To Ensure Attendance Of Sanitary Staff

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2023 | 07:44 PM

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Chairman directs to ensure attendance of sanitary staff

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Chairman on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to ensure the strict monitoring of the attendance of sanitary staff

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Chairman on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to ensure the strict monitoring of the attendance of sanitary staff.

Chairing the RWMC board of directors meeting, he said that no compromise would be made on the cleanliness activities in the city, and strict action would be taken against those found negligent in their duties.

Hashmi said that RWMC was committed to ensuring cleanliness. "We all have to make Rawalpindi a clean city."He asked the officials to reduce the expenses keeping in mind the RWMC austerity policy.

Chief Executive Officer RWMC Ahmed Nawaz Gondal, board members Muhammad Iqbal Awan, Zahid Farooq, Dr Rohama Gul Anil Peter, Farooq Hasan Malik, Aslam Nadeem, Ramsha Javed, and Company Secretary Mian Tahir Bashir were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Company Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz appointed as PML-N senior Vice-Presid ..

Maryam Nawaz appointed as PML-N senior Vice-President

7 seconds ago
 Israeli Security Minister Visits Temple Mount Ange ..

Israeli Security Minister Visits Temple Mount Angering Palestinians - Reports

1 minute ago
 Tanzanian president lifts ban on opposition politi ..

Tanzanian president lifts ban on opposition political rallies

2 minutes ago
 Imam steers Pakistan fightback after New Zealand's ..

Imam steers Pakistan fightback after New Zealand's last wicket adds 104 runs

1 minute ago
 Attack on Imran Khan: Forensic Report surfaces

Attack on Imran Khan: Forensic Report surfaces

10 minutes ago
 Deadly Ukrainian strike: What we know

Deadly Ukrainian strike: What we know

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.