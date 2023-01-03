Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Chairman directs to ensure attendance of sanitary staff

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Chairman on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to ensure the strict monitoring of the attendance of sanitary staff

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Chairman on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to ensure the strict monitoring of the attendance of sanitary staff.

Chairing the RWMC board of directors meeting, he said that no compromise would be made on the cleanliness activities in the city, and strict action would be taken against those found negligent in their duties.

Hashmi said that RWMC was committed to ensuring cleanliness. "We all have to make Rawalpindi a clean city."He asked the officials to reduce the expenses keeping in mind the RWMC austerity policy.

Chief Executive Officer RWMC Ahmed Nawaz Gondal, board members Muhammad Iqbal Awan, Zahid Farooq, Dr Rohama Gul Anil Peter, Farooq Hasan Malik, Aslam Nadeem, Ramsha Javed, and Company Secretary Mian Tahir Bashir were present in the meeting.