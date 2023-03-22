UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Cleanliness Drive Kicks Off

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 07:56 PM

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Wednesday kicked off its special cleanliness drive in connection with 'Pakistan Day' on March 23, besides deploying additional sanitary workers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 )

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar in a statement said that a comprehensive plan had been devised on the eve of 'Pakistan Day'.

"Under the drive, the area of educational institutions which fall under the jurisdiction of RWMC is being cleaned, and the waste containers are being emptied." The construction material or debris was also being removed while white powder lining was also ensured, he added.

The CEO said tons of garbage had been collected during the drive while sanitary workers were assigned to clean the 'Pakistan day' celebrations sites in different shifts.

He urged the residents to cooperate with the RWMC team by not throwing waste and other materials in drains and open holes.

