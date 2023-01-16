UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Conducts Door-to-door Cleanliness Drive In Gulzar-e-Quaid Area

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2023 | 06:56 PM

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) conducts door-to-door cleanliness drive in Gulzar-e-Quaid area

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) had been making all-out efforts to keep the city clean and green and in that regard, an awareness campaign was launched to educate citizens on cleanliness and waste disposal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) had been making all-out efforts to keep the city clean and green and in that regard, an awareness campaign was launched to educate citizens on cleanliness and waste disposal.

According to an RWMC spokesman, the company's communication teams conducted a door-to-door campaign in the Union Council-77 on Monday. It distributed waste bags and pamphlets among the residents and students of various schools in the Gulzar-e-Quaid area to highlight the importance of cleanliness.

The teams appealed to the residents to keep their houses and workplaces dry and clean to avoid the breeding and growth of mosquitoes and other insects that were responsible for spreading many diseases and infections.

The RWMC teams also informed the residents about the company's helpline, 1139, where they could register their complaints; give feedback; and refer any queries regarding waste collection or cleanliness.

The spokesman said like the city's cleanliness, the sanitation of the metro bus service stations was also ensured. The company's sanitary workers were striving to keep the metro stations and buses clean as per the international standard, he added.

Related Topics

Company Metro Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Belgian Customs Detect 30 Violations of EU Sanctio ..

Belgian Customs Detect 30 Violations of EU Sanctions Against Russia - Reports

1 minute ago
 Ishaq Dar extends assurance to facilitate industri ..

Ishaq Dar extends assurance to facilitate industries for import of raw materials

12 minutes ago
 Punjab wins men, women titles of First National Sa ..

Punjab wins men, women titles of First National Sambo Championship

5 minutes ago
 SOPs for incident command management system discus ..

SOPs for incident command management system discussed

5 minutes ago
 Afghanistan situation discussed with Pakistan's mi ..

Afghanistan situation discussed with Pakistan's mission head

5 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues p ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues power shut down programme

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.