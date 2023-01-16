Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) conducts door-to-door cleanliness drive in Gulzar-e-Quaid area

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) had been making all-out efforts to keep the city clean and green and in that regard, an awareness campaign was launched to educate citizens on cleanliness and waste disposal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) had been making all-out efforts to keep the city clean and green and in that regard, an awareness campaign was launched to educate citizens on cleanliness and waste disposal.

According to an RWMC spokesman, the company's communication teams conducted a door-to-door campaign in the Union Council-77 on Monday. It distributed waste bags and pamphlets among the residents and students of various schools in the Gulzar-e-Quaid area to highlight the importance of cleanliness.

The teams appealed to the residents to keep their houses and workplaces dry and clean to avoid the breeding and growth of mosquitoes and other insects that were responsible for spreading many diseases and infections.

The RWMC teams also informed the residents about the company's helpline, 1139, where they could register their complaints; give feedback; and refer any queries regarding waste collection or cleanliness.

The spokesman said like the city's cleanliness, the sanitation of the metro bus service stations was also ensured. The company's sanitary workers were striving to keep the metro stations and buses clean as per the international standard, he added.