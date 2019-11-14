UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Conducts Clean, Green Campaign In Dhoke Lakhan

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 05:46 PM

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak Thursday conducted its clean and green awareness campaign in Dhoke Lakhan (UC 86) to create awareness amongst the people about the importance of cleanliness

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak Thursday conducted its clean and green awareness campaign in Dhoke Lakhan (UC 86) to create awareness amongst the people about the importance of cleanliness.

According to a spokesman, an awareness camp was installed in the vicinity to disseminate the significance of cleanliness and to educate the general public about the precautionary measures for dengue to get rid of it.

People belonging to different walks of life visited the camp where the communication teams briefed the general public to adopt cleanliness to fight against dengue fever.

Waste must be carried to and disposed of in the waste containers instead of being thrown in open plots, drains and nullahs as waste-chocked drains and nullahs are an ideal place for dengue larvae breeding, the teams said.

Members of communications teams also moved into the streets to talk with the residents about the very sensitive matter of cleanliness and disease-free environment.

The public was insisted to follow the guiding rules of Albayrak and RWMC as it will help make the city beautiful along with decreasing the chances of viral spread.

Awareness leaflets were also distributed among the public to highlight the importance of cleanliness.

The teams also informed about company's helpline 1139 that if they have any query regarding waste collection or cleanliness, they can register their complaints and give their feedback on it.

