Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) conducts anti-corona spray operation

In an effort to disinfect the city, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) once again conducted anti-Coronavirus spray, mechanical sweeping and special washing operation in 46 parts of the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :In an effort to disinfect the city, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) once again conducted anti-Coronavirus spray, mechanical sweeping and special washing operation in 46 parts of the district.

According to a spokesman, the teams carried out mechanical sweeping and special washing operation with disinfectant in which 46 major/minor roads, mosques, Railway stations, Shops of the district were part of the operation while cleanliness operation was also carried out in quarantine centers established in different parts of the district.

The authority was not only conducting cleaning activities but it was also involved in educating residents and urging to wash their hands, keep distance, avoid hug, avoid unnecessary visit to the markets and bazaars, spokesman said.

He urged people to cooperate with concerned authorities to prevent precious lives of people by following precautionary instructions against spread of coronavirus.