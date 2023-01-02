UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Distributes Pamphlets About Cleanliness In Mohanpura Area

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2023 | 09:06 PM

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) distributes pamphlets about cleanliness in Mohanpura area

To create awareness about cleanliness, the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) communication teams conducted door to door campaign in the area of UC-36 Mohan Pura here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :To create awareness about cleanliness, the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) communication teams conducted door to door campaign in the area of UC-36 Mohan Pura here on Monday.

According to an RWMC spokesman, waste bags and pamphlets were distributed among the residents to highlight the importance of cleanliness.

The teams appealed to the residents to keep their houses and workplaces dry and clean to avoid the breeding and growth of mosquitoes and other diseases.

"Keeping our surroundings clean will only help the betterment of society," the spokesman said.

The teams also informed about the company's helpline 1139 that if they have any query regarding waste collection or cleanliness, they can register their complaints and give their feedback on it.

He said that the Management of RWMC is committed to keeping the city clean and green, and an ambitious plan of various activities was underway with the active participation of community members.

Related Topics

Company Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler visits ‘Mohamed bin Zayed Festival f ..

Ajman Ruler visits ‘Mohamed bin Zayed Festival for Camel Racing and Camel Beau ..

8 minutes ago
 Brazil begins paying final respects to football gi ..

Brazil begins paying final respects to football giant Pele

8 minutes ago
 Oath taking ceremony of Dir Officers Welfare Assoc ..

Oath taking ceremony of Dir Officers Welfare Association (DOWA) held

1 minute ago
 Strike kills 63 Russian troops in eastern Ukraine: ..

Strike kills 63 Russian troops in eastern Ukraine: Moscow

1 minute ago
 Ulema urge Punjab govt to mark "Khulfa-e-Rashideen ..

Ulema urge Punjab govt to mark "Khulfa-e-Rashideen Days" at official level

1 minute ago
 Moscow, Ankara Recognized Tehran's Major Support t ..

Moscow, Ankara Recognized Tehran's Major Support to Syrian Gov't - Iranian Forei ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.