Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) distributes pamphlets about cleanliness in Mohanpura area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :To create awareness about cleanliness, the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) communication teams conducted door to door campaign in the area of UC-36 Mohan Pura here on Monday.

According to an RWMC spokesman, waste bags and pamphlets were distributed among the residents to highlight the importance of cleanliness.

The teams appealed to the residents to keep their houses and workplaces dry and clean to avoid the breeding and growth of mosquitoes and other diseases.

"Keeping our surroundings clean will only help the betterment of society," the spokesman said.

The teams also informed about the company's helpline 1139 that if they have any query regarding waste collection or cleanliness, they can register their complaints and give their feedback on it.

He said that the Management of RWMC is committed to keeping the city clean and green, and an ambitious plan of various activities was underway with the active participation of community members.