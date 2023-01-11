UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Deputes Additional Staff For City's Cleanliness During Rains

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2023 | 07:22 PM

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) deputes additional staff for city's cleanliness during rains

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Wednesday deputed additional sanitary workers to clean and dredge major drains to avoid urban flooding

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Wednesday deputed additional sanitary workers to clean and dredge major drains to avoid urban flooding.

According to the RWMC spokesman, the RWMC carried out cleanliness of nullahs and choked drains during continued rainfall since morning to ensure sanitation in several city areas.

He said that additional staff had been assigned duties in three shifts to ensure cleanliness round the clock during rains so that sanitation-related problems could not become hurdles in the smooth flow of water.

He informed RWMC workers removed hundreds of tons of waste in the city areas while drains blocked during the rain had been opened immediately to have no problem with drainage in the city.

He said that complaints received on social media platforms were also being addressed instantly.

The RWMC appealed to the citizens not to throw garbage and plastic bags in nullahs and drains, which cause obstruction, adding that the company would utilise all its resources to keep the city environment friendly.

In case of any complaint, the citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be rectified immediately, he added.

Related Topics

Water Social Media Company Rawalpindi All Rains

Recent Stories

UAE Prime Minister Holds Meeting With Telegram Fou ..

UAE Prime Minister Holds Meeting With Telegram Founder Pavel Durov - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Bangladesh opposition protests demand PM's resigna ..

Bangladesh opposition protests demand PM's resignation

2 minutes ago
 Court testifies two witnesses in Sara Inam case

Court testifies two witnesses in Sara Inam case

2 minutes ago
 Ali Sher Jamali posted as Assistant Commissioner N ..

Ali Sher Jamali posted as Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah

2 minutes ago
 2nd Shield for National Falcon Breeding championsh ..

2nd Shield for National Falcon Breeding championship begins on 16 February

24 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs ETCC Board meeting, revie ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs ETCC Board meeting, reviews NAFIS’ 2022 results and 2 ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.