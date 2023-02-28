Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) ensuring cleanliness at cricket stadium

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) is constantly ensuring the cleanliness of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for the Pakistan Super League - 8 matches, scheduled to be played here from March 1 to 12

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) is constantly ensuring the cleanliness of the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium for the Pakistan Super League - 8 matches, scheduled to be played here from March 1 to 12.

According to the RWMC spokesman, to keep the area neat and clean, the RWMC had deployed around 80 staff members, including 70 sanitary workers and ten supervisors, in two shifts at the stadium.

Chief Executive Officer of RWMC, Ahmed Nawaz Gondal said the areas inside and outside the stadium, including the double road, were being cleaned daily while workers would also be present during the matches from 6 a.

m. till the end of the game at night.

Gondal said that waste bins had been placed from Faizabad to double road to ensure cleanliness while ten vehicles were also in the drive.

The spokesman further informed that RWMC communication teams conducted its door-to-door campaign in Tehsil Taxila and distributed waste bags and pamphlets about the importance of cleanliness and prevention of dengue.

He urged the residents to cooperate with RWMC staff and avoid throwing waste in open spaces.