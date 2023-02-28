UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Ensuring Cleanliness At Cricket Stadium

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) ensuring cleanliness at cricket stadium

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) is constantly ensuring the cleanliness of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium for the Pakistan Super League - 8 matches, scheduled to be played here from March 1 to 12

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) is constantly ensuring the cleanliness of the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium for the Pakistan Super League - 8 matches, scheduled to be played here from March 1 to 12.

According to the RWMC spokesman, to keep the area neat and clean, the RWMC had deployed around 80 staff members, including 70 sanitary workers and ten supervisors, in two shifts at the stadium.

Chief Executive Officer of RWMC, Ahmed Nawaz Gondal said the areas inside and outside the stadium, including the double road, were being cleaned daily while workers would also be present during the matches from 6 a.

m. till the end of the game at night.

Gondal said that waste bins had been placed from Faizabad to double road to ensure cleanliness while ten vehicles were also in the drive.

The spokesman further informed that RWMC communication teams conducted its door-to-door campaign in Tehsil Taxila and distributed waste bags and pamphlets about the importance of cleanliness and prevention of dengue.

He urged the residents to cooperate with RWMC staff and avoid throwing waste in open spaces.

Related Topics

Cricket Dengue Pakistan Super League Company Vehicles Road Faizabad Rawalpindi Taxila March From

Recent Stories

A glance at HBL PSL 8 so far

A glance at HBL PSL 8 so far

27 minutes ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs 300 to Rs194,400 per to ..

Gold prices increase by Rs 300 to Rs194,400 per tola

5 minutes ago
 EU Normalization Plan Not De-Facto Recognition Bet ..

EU Normalization Plan Not De-Facto Recognition Between Serbia, Kosovo - Spokesma ..

5 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan Closely Working With US to Avoid Second ..

Kazakhstan Closely Working With US to Avoid Secondary Sanctions - Foreign Minist ..

5 minutes ago
 New Cypriot President Says Will Introduce Initiati ..

New Cypriot President Says Will Introduce Initiatives on Cyprus Settlement in Ne ..

27 minutes ago
 US Congresswoman Greene Says Attacked by 'Insane W ..

US Congresswoman Greene Says Attacked by 'Insane Woman' at Restaurant

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.