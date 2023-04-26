Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) ensures cleanliness of cricket stadium

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2023 | 07:22 PM

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) was ensuring the cleanliness of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium during the Pakistan-New Zealand one day cricket matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) was ensuring the cleanliness of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium during the Pakistan-New Zealand one day cricket matches.

According to the RWMC spokesman, to keep the area neat and clean, the RWMC had deployed staff members, and sanitary workers, in two shifts at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Chief Executive Officer RWMC Rana Safdar said the areas inside and outside the stadium, including the double road, were being cleaned daily while workers would also be present during the matches from 6 am till the end of the game at night.

He said that waste bins had been placed from Faizabad to double road to ensure cleanliness.

He urged the visitors to cooperate with RWMC staff and avoid throwing waste in open spaces.

