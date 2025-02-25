- Home
Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Ensures Cleanliness Of Cricket Stadium Despite Rains
Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2025
Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) continuously carried out the cleanliness of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on the occasion of the Champions Trophy matches despite the rains
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) continuously carried out the cleanliness of the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium on the occasion of the Champions Trophy matches despite the rains.
According to the RWMC spokesman, to keep the area neat and clean, the RWMC had deployed additional staff members, including sanitary workers and supervisors, in two shifts at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
Chief Executive Officer RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar said the areas inside and outside the stadium, including the Double Road, and parking areas were being cleaned daily while workers performed their duties during the matches till the end of the game.
Sajid said that waste bins had been placed from Faizabad to Double Road to ensure cleanliness.
Meanwhile, the RWMC workers made all-out efforts to keep the city clear of any problems during the rain.
He said that RWMC workers worked day and night to clean and dredge major drains to avoid urban flooding, adding that additional staff had been assigned duties to ensure cleanliness round the clock so that some sanitation-related problems could not become hurdles in the smooth flow of water.
