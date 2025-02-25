Open Menu

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Ensures Cleanliness Of Cricket Stadium Despite Rains

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2025 | 09:28 PM

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) ensures cleanliness of Cricket stadium despite rains

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) continuously carried out the cleanliness of the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on the occasion of the Champions Trophy matches despite the rains

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) continuously carried out the cleanliness of the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium on the occasion of the Champions Trophy matches despite the rains.

According to the RWMC spokesman, to keep the area neat and clean, the RWMC had deployed additional staff members, including sanitary workers and supervisors, in two shifts at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Chief Executive Officer RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar said the areas inside and outside the stadium, including the Double Road, and parking areas were being cleaned daily while workers performed their duties during the matches till the end of the game.

Sajid said that waste bins had been placed from Faizabad to Double Road to ensure cleanliness.

Meanwhile, the RWMC workers made all-out efforts to keep the city clear of any problems during the rain.

He said that RWMC workers worked day and night to clean and dredge major drains to avoid urban flooding, adding that additional staff had been assigned duties to ensure cleanliness round the clock so that some sanitation-related problems could not become hurdles in the smooth flow of water.

Recent Stories

Crisis Management Technologies Exhibition launches ..

Crisis Management Technologies Exhibition launches in Abu Dhabi on April 8

55 seconds ago
 Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) ensures ..

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) ensures cleanliness of Cricket stadiu ..

2 minutes ago
 Future leaders in the Digital Age" Session held

Future leaders in the Digital Age" Session held

2 minutes ago
 CM's livestock distribution program to benefit des ..

CM's livestock distribution program to benefit deserving women in Khanewal

2 minutes ago

NLPD hosts book launching ceremony of Ashraf Shad’s memoir 'Sahafat Ke Khaar-o ..

5 minutes ago
 SSP Operations inspects security arrangements acro ..

SSP Operations inspects security arrangements across Islamabad

2 minutes ago
Tribute paid to renowned Poet Akash Ansari at PLF

Tribute paid to renowned Poet Akash Ansari at PLF

3 minutes ago
 Aurangzeb underlines significance of a well-regula ..

Aurangzeb underlines significance of a well-regulated digital asset framework

9 minutes ago
 Chinese, Pakistani enterprises sign strategic coop ..

Chinese, Pakistani enterprises sign strategic cooperation agreement for EV devel ..

14 minutes ago
 CDA fetches Rs15.69 billion on first day of commer ..

CDA fetches Rs15.69 billion on first day of commercial plots' auction

10 minutes ago
 KATI condemns traffic accidents, urges immediate a ..

KATI condemns traffic accidents, urges immediate action

11 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt announces online registration for Benaz ..

Sindh Govt announces online registration for Benazir Hari Card

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan