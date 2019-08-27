Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) failed to fulfill its commitment of turning trash into power

UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 05:15 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ):Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has failed to comply its commitment to generate gas and electricity from trash and garbage.

Around 850 tonnes of waste every day is being collected from different areas of the city, including from the 46 union councils and being dumped at the 600 Kanal, landfill in Lohsar.

In 2016, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) and Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) signed MoU with an aim to clean environment and obtain energy from solid waste on the lines of already developed model at PMAS-AAUR.

When contacted an official of RWMC said that PMAS-AAUR initially established a state of the art integrated Waste Management Station where modern treatment facility was based on the mechanical and biological treatment process of solid waste with proper segregation and recovery of the recyclables.

The key features of this recently developed station were to transform decomposable waste into compost for organic agriculture and bio-gas which can provide safe and healthy food to the community, he said.

"But, after the changing in management of both sides, work on the project stopped in pilot stage", he added.

