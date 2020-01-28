Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) holds cleanliness awareness drive in UC-20

The clean and green campaign launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak is in full swing and all out efforts are being to make the city neat and clean

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :The clean and green campaign launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak is in full swing and all out efforts are being to make the city neat and clean.

According to a spokesman, the communication team carried out its campaign in UC-20 - Asghar Mall road.

The teams requested the public that waste must be disposed of in the waste containers.

The public was insisted to follow the guiding rules of Albayrak & Rawalpindi Waste Management Company as it would help make the city beautiful along with decreasing the chances of viral spread.

Pamphlets and leaflets were also distributed among the traders of National market and other markets to highlight the importance of cleanliness.

The teams also informed about the company's helpline 1139, and declared that if public had any query regarding waste collection or cleanliness, they can register their complaints on the given number.