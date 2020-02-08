UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Hold Cleanliness Awareness Drive In UC-20

Sumaira FH 18 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 04:42 PM

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak Communications teams continued its Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign at Muslim Town and met the Imam Masajids/Khateebs to disseminate cleanliness message among public in their sermons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak Communications teams continued its Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign at Muslim Town and met the Imam Masajids/Khateebs to disseminate cleanliness message among public in their sermons.

According to a spokesman, the communication teams are continuously putting their efforts to make Rawalpindi and Murree Cities waste free. On the regular basis, operational exercises are being done by the companies, tons of waste is collected and dumped monthly.

For that purpose, RWMC and Albayrak's public relations' team schedule different types of activities which consist of door to door, mosques, markets, camp, walk and school awareness drives. The team use to have a noteworthy dialogue between the general public.

In this context while, RWMC and Albayrak's communication team had gatherings with Imam Masajid and Khateebs of Muslim Town, UC-28. In these meetings they were asked to disseminate the cleanliness message in the Khutba-e-Juma or in other religious congregations.

They were moreover told that with their co-operation with the company would lead to a "Clean and Green City".

The public were asked to put the waste in the waste bags or dump it into the waste holders of company or handover it to sanitary worker.

The help line number 1139 was also highlighted so that, if people are havingany queries regarding sanitation and cleanliness in their area, they canregister complaints on it or give their suggestions.

