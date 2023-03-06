UrduPoint.com

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Kicks Off Two-week-long Cleanliness Drive

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) kicks off two-week-long cleanliness drive

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Monday kicked off a two-week-long "Cleanliness is half faith", a special cleanliness campaign to keep the city neat and clean

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Monday kicked off a two-week-long "Cleanliness is half faith", a special cleanliness campaign to keep the city neat and clean.

According to RWMC spokesman, a comprehensive cleanliness plan has been finalized on the directives of the Punjab government.

He said during the drive, all available resources would being utilized to accomplish the task by de-slitting; street washing twice a day; cleaning and spraying; eliminating stagnant water; special cleaning in slums; removal of wall chalking, banners, flakes, posters; and cleaning of mosques, religious places, shrines, cemeteries and parks.

He said cleanliness of playgrounds, green belts, bus stands, open spaces, and vacant plots were also part of the drive.

The spokesman informed that the social mobilization and communication team of RWMC today organized an awareness camp at the General bus stand. The Chief Executive Officer RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar also participated and discussed issues about cleanliness with the citizens.

The teams also distributed pamphlets about the importance and effectiveness of cleanliness and requested that citizens to participate in the cleanliness campaign.

He said complaints received on social media platforms were also being addressed instantly while wide-ranging cleanliness had been carried out on the banks of Nullah and adjoining areas.

The spokesman called upon the residents to leave no place wet or with stagnant water, and keep an eye on junkyards, schools, under-construction buildings, and other sites that might contribute to spreading dengue larvae.

Furthermore, he appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the sanitation staff to keep the city clean. He urged the residents to throw garbage in waste containers and avoid dumping it on roads, drains and open plots. In addition, they were asked to prevent burning chemicals and waste in the city.

In case of any cleanliness-related complaint, the citizens were advised to contact the helpline number 1139.

