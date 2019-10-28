Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) set up anti-dengue camp at HFH

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The anti-dengue campaign launched by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) in collaboration with Albaryak is underway to create awareness among citizens about the dengue virus and to motivate them to keep their surroundings clean for the elimination of breeding of dengue larvae.

According to a spokesman, the communication teams of RWMC and Albaryak set up a camp outside Holy Family Hospital and distributed pamphlets inscribed with the messages and information about the precautionary measures against dengue larvae.

To make people aware of the cleanliness and its impact on human life, the teams appealed the residents to keep their houses and workplaces dry and clean in order to avoid breeding and growth of dengue larvae.

"Keeping our surroundings clean will only help in the betterment of society," the spokesman said.