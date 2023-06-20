Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) starts Eid ul Azha cleanliness campaign

The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) started the special Eid ul Azha cleanliness drive to make the city waste free

According to the RWMC spokesman, the communication and social mobilization team of RWMC organized a cleanliness awareness camp outside Shehbaz Sharif Park in UC 30 and informed the residents about disposing of garbage and offals on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

He said that the purpose of the campaign was to create awareness among the masses about keeping the streets clean and making the city waste-free on Eid. He added that animal waste in the streets causes many diseases and pollutes the environment as well.

He urged the people to keep the animal waste in the bags provided by RWMC, adding "If animal waste is seen in any street, the complaint could be lodged on helpline 1139 and the workers of RWMC would respond within no time and waste would be removed," he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) Rana Sajid Safdar has said that as many as 14 Waste collection points would be set up in Rawalpindi city on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

He said that RWMC will remove around 10,000 tons of entrails and offal of the slaughtered animals in Rawal and Potohar town areas to keep the areas clean during Eid-ul-Azha. Around 4000 sanitary workers would be deployed during the drive while around 450 vehicles including dumpers, mini dumpers, handcarts, and compactors would also participate in the special drive to remove the remains from every nook and corner of the city.

Along with the Eid special cleanliness the routine garbage would also be collected without interruption, he added.

The CEO informed that the leaves of the staff would be canceled to ensure cleanliness during the Eid days.