Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) To Acquire 2000 Kanal More Land For Disposal Of Waste

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 04:48 PM

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) to acquire 2000 kanal more land for disposal of waste

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) is going to acquire 2000 kanal more land for the disposal of city waste

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019):Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) is going to acquire 2000 kanal more land for the disposal of city waste.

According to an official, the Company currently collects almost 850 tons of wastage from 74 urban union councils on daily basis and is being dumped at the 600 Kanal, landfill in Lohsar. Now the landfill site is not sufficient for the disposal of waste so company is planning to acquire more land of about 2000 kanal at Losar near to previous dumping site for which the negotiations are underway, he said.

On other hand, RWMC has been failed to comply its commitment to generate gas and electricity from trash and garbage.

In 2016, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) and Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) signed MoU with an aim to clean environment and obtain energy from solid waste.

When contacted, the official said that after the changing in management of both sides, work on the project stopped in pilot stage.

