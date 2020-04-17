UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Using All Resources For Clean Environment: MD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 05:40 PM



Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) managing director has said that department was on the frontline in fight against coronavirus by providing exceptional cleanliness services to the residents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) managing director has said that department was on the frontline in fight against coronavirus by providing exceptional cleanliness services to the residents.

While distributing ration packets among sanitary workers he said that department was timely lifting waste from every nook and corner of the city followed by special washing with the disinfectant of major and minor rods, footpaths, bus stops, isolation centres, quarantine centres and hospitals.

He also directed the staff to adopt precautionary measures against coronavirus for themselves and others. He said it was top priority of the company to provide clean environment to residents.

The authority was not only conducting cleanliness activities but it was also involved in educating residents and urging to wash their hands, keep distance, avoid hug, avoid unnecessary visit to the markets and bazaars, he said.

On other hand, the squad of the department carried out special washing operation with disinfectant in different localities including Gujar Khan, Kahuta, Kaallar Saydian, Taxila and Muree besides quarantine centres including Arid University, Godren College, Fatima Jinnah University (FJWU), Viqar Ul Nisa College, Rawalpidi Institute of Urology (RIU) and others areas.

