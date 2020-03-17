Rawalpindi Waste Management Company to utilize all resources to combat cronoavirus

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), will utilize all available resources to stop spread of coronavirus with cooperation of masses

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), will utilize all available resources to stop spread of coronavirus with cooperation of masses.

Managing Director Awais Manzoor while chairing a meeting directed the official concerned to launch campaign to educate masses regarding the Coronavirus and precautionary measures to get rid of it.

All the public places including Perwadhai bus stand, Metro bus station, Katcheri etc should be properly cleaned with Chlorine and insecticides while using machinery instead of manual work, he added.

He said that the coronavirus advisory along pamphlets would also displayed and distributed at hotels, bus stops and public places.

The MD said there was no need to be scared of the virus, rather there was a need to combat it with full preparedness and take precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, the communication teams conducted door to door awareness campaign at Zahoorabad, Pirwadhai (UC-07) where the residents and traders were educated that their co-operation with the company would lead to a "Clean & Green Pakistan".

The public were told that for co-operation purposes, they ought to put the waste in the waste bags or dump it into the waste holders of company or handover it to clean specialist.

Team also informed localities regarding the coronavirus and precautionary measures to get rid of it.

Sanitizers were also applied on the hands to embark awareness regarding this fatal virus.