UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company To Utilize All Resources To Combat Cronoavirus

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 06:50 PM

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company to utilize all resources to combat cronoavirus

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), will utilize all available resources to stop spread of coronavirus with cooperation of masses

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), will utilize all available resources to stop spread of coronavirus with cooperation of masses.

Managing Director Awais Manzoor while chairing a meeting directed the official concerned to launch campaign to educate masses regarding the Coronavirus and precautionary measures to get rid of it.

All the public places including Perwadhai bus stand, Metro bus station, Katcheri etc should be properly cleaned with Chlorine and insecticides while using machinery instead of manual work, he added.

He said that the coronavirus advisory along pamphlets would also displayed and distributed at hotels, bus stops and public places.

The MD said there was no need to be scared of the virus, rather there was a need to combat it with full preparedness and take precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, the communication teams conducted door to door awareness campaign at Zahoorabad, Pirwadhai (UC-07) where the residents and traders were educated that their co-operation with the company would lead to a "Clean & Green Pakistan".

The public were told that for co-operation purposes, they ought to put the waste in the waste bags or dump it into the waste holders of company or handover it to clean specialist.

Team also informed localities regarding the coronavirus and precautionary measures to get rid of it.

Sanitizers were also applied on the hands to embark awareness regarding this fatal virus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Metro Rawalpindi Lead All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chohan says he is sorry if his emotions were prese ..

46 minutes ago

Masood Khan pays tribute to Kashmiri youth martyre ..

50 minutes ago

Lab to test Coronavirus patients made functional i ..

1 hour ago

Russian Stores Have No Problems With Supplies Amid ..

57 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Visits Air War College

1 hour ago

AED100 million in programmes to support residentia ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.